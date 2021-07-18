Britney Spears isn't holding back any longer.

The pop star--who recently slammed those "closest" to her for not speaking up about her 13-year conservatorship sooner--took to Instagram to directly call out her family members, including her father, Jamie Spears, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

When discussing her sister, the Grammy winner captioned her post on Saturday, July 17, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"

Back in 2017, Jamie Lynn made a surprise appearance at the Radio Disney Music Awards and performed "Till The World Ends" to honor Britney's Icon Award. Moreover, the former Nickelodeon star performed an acoustic version of "Oops...I Did it Again" in Georgia in 2013, according to Today.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply," Britney continued. "This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!"

Additionally, Britney explained that she doesn't plan to return to the stage or perform her songs, especially if her dad is in charge. At this time, Jamie is the conservator of the star's estate and will not be resigning from the position, per his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen.

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos...look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," Britney wrote. "I've done that for the past 13 years...I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas."

Put simply, she said, "I quit!!!!"

The 39-year-old singer also touched on the many documentaries that have put the spotlight on her life, describing them as "humiliating moments from the past."

"I'm way past all that and have been for a long time!!!! And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales...go f--k yourself," she continued. "As I said...hope is all I have right now...you're lucky I post anything at all...if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!!!"

Britney's message comes one day after she criticized people in her inner circle for just now deciding to publicly come to her defense amid her conservatorship battle, which began in 2008.

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she began her post on Instagram on Friday, July 16. "There's nothing worse than that!!!!"

She continued, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all...did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE...did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again...NO."

In recent weeks, Jamie Lynn has shared her support for her older sister as she fights for her freedom.

Just last month, the 30-year-old actress admitted that she hasn't been vocal about Britney's conservatorship because she wanted her sister to share her own story.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things," Jamie Lynn shared on Instagram Stories. "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

She added, "I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after...note that."

At this time, Jamie Lynn and Jamie Spears have not publicly addressed Britney's remarks. E! News has reached out to both of their reps for comment but we haven't heard back.