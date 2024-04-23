Beyoncé shares rare look at her natural hair with wash day routine

Originally appeared on E! Online

Beyoncé just proved she's the one with the good hair.

The legendary singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she maintains her waist-length tresses in an April 22 Instagram video.

Spoiler alert: She has an extensive haircare routine that involves everything from a salon-quality wash to using several styling tools. And of course, Queen Bey's regimen wouldn't be complete without applying products from her new haircare line, Cécred.

"I love to lather, it's very soothing," the 42-year-old said in a voiceover, while stylist Neal Farinah worked his magic with a luscious, thorough wash. "Because my color was fresh, we used the Rice and Rose Water Ritual."

She followed up with her brand's Moisture Sealing Lotion, before styling her hair with multiple hot tools. "The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair," she explained. "That's some bulls---, 'cause it ain't nobody's business."

Afterward, the "Cowboy Carter" singer blow dried her locks herself and set the temperature to medium heat to reduce damage. Neal then flat ironed her hair and pined it up, before styling her hair into a half-up, half-down look.

"I've chosen color over perms or relaxers," Beyoncé noted. "I've managed to keep my texture and my curls even with my hair so blonde."

It's a sentiment she addressed in her caption, explaining that her hair journey was the mane reason she launched her own brand.

"Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred's products," she wrote. "It's the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here."

But the Grammy winner has never been afraid to push the boundaries. As she put it, "Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me."

For Beyoncé, her locks are an extension of her identity.

"There's power in self-expression and in feeling free to show up as we choose, in whatever hair we choose," she told Essence in February. "For me, joy comes from making myself a priority and making my hair a priority. It is really important for me to make time for the sacred rituals of self-care."

