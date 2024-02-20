It's showtime! Broadway Dallas is bringing "Beetlejuice The Musical" to North Texas this week.

The Broadway musical comedy, based on Tim Burton's beloved film, tells the story of teenager Lydia Deetz.

Lydia is a "strange and unusual" girl whose life changes when she meets Barbara and Adam Maitland, a couple who recently died in a car crash.

The Maitlands remain as ghosts in their house after Lydia and her parents move in. They attempt to drive the new family away by haunting the house. Instead, their efforts attract the one and only Beetlejuice, the ghost-with-the-most who has a thing for stripes.

"Beetlejuice The Musical" runs from February 20 through March 3 at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. For more information, click here, and, to buy tickets, click here.

"Beetlejuice the Musical" is one of several shows playing as part of Broadway Dallas this season. Others include "Back to the Future The Musical," "The Lion King," "The Wiz" and "Mamma Mia!".