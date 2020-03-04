Alex Trebek Celebrates Health One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shared a health update, exactly one year after revealing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, according to NBC News.

"The one year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent," Trebek, 79, said in a video posted to social media. "I'm very happy to report I've just reached that marker."

The game show host added that achieving this milestone involved a combination of "good" and "bad" days.

"I'd joke with friends, 'the cancer won't kill me; the chemo treatments will,'" Trebek said. "There were moments of great pain, days where certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on."

