Adele defends Taylor Swift from critical NFL fans ahead of Super Bowl

Originally appeared on E! Online

Adele is sending her love to Taylor Swift.

The "Someone Like You" singer paused her Feb. 10 Las Vegas residency show briefly to express support for the fellow Grammy winner amid criticism of her recent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The team is playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl Feb. 11.

"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them," Adele told her audience, as seen in a video shared by a fan, "and all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f------ life. It's her f------ boyfriend!"

The "Hello" singer continued, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because, like I said, I have no idea what's going on."

Super Bowl 2024 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Swift who recently resumed her The Eras tour, is expected to attend. On Feb. 10, after playing the last of four consecutive shows in Tokyo, she was seen heading to the city's Haneda Airport and hours later, a private plane fans and aviation journalists believed to be hers landed in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported.

Swift has not spoken about her travel plans. She did, however, share a message thanking her fans in Japan.

"Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful," the "Blank Space" singer wrote on Instagram hours later. "I'd missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again. Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us."

Swift had attended most of Kelce's NFL games since they began dating last summer, most recently Jan. 28 when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl for what will mark their sixth time. After the team beat the Baltimore Ravens, the singer headed to the field to congratulate her boyfriend, and the two shared a kiss on live TV.