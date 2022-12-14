Adam Sandler has announced a run of comedy show dates for his standup tour into 2023.

11 cities will get to see the actor, comedian and musician, Adam Sandler, across the midwest and down into Texas during the month of February. Stops in Texas will include Dallas, Austin and Houston.

ADAM SANDLER 2023 COMEDY TOUR DATES

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

02/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/11 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/13 – Houston @ Toyota Center

02/14 – Austin @ Moody Center

02/15 – Dallas @ American Airlines Center

02/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Earlier this week, Sandler was named the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Over the years, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing."

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 on Ticketmaster, and a Live Nation pre-sale will take place one day earlier on Thursday, Dec. 15.