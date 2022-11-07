Republicans Look to Challenge Key Dallas County Offices

Republican challengers are attacking Dallas County Democratic incumbents in two big contests: the top elected official, Dallas County Judge and the top prosecutor, Dallas County District Attorney.

Since 2022 early voting set no records, all sides are pushing their supporters to turn out on Election Day.

“It’s a blue county but a Republican that’s got enough money and a good case can cut into those blue advantages,” said Cal Jillson, Southern Methodist University Political Science Professor.

County Judge candidate Lauren Davis, a Republican, began her campaign in opposition to COVID-19 mask mandates that County Judge Clay Jenkins ordered, despite Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mandates.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Davis survived a challenge to her residency to run for office in Dallas County.

Her attacks on Jenkins expanded as election day approached.

“But in order to win in Dallas County you have to get cross-over Democrats and I don't know if she'll be able to do that,” Dallas Morning News Political Writer Gromer Jeffers said.

Cross-over Democrats are what former Republican Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson is trying to accomplish in her re-election bid to unseat Democrat John Creuzot.

Johnson was appointed to the post by Gov. Greg Abbott. She lost her election bid in 2018 when Creuzot was elected. Both Johnson and Creuzot are former State District Judges in Dallas County.

Johnson has run expensive TV ads attacking Creuzot’s policy not to prosecute certain low-level theft cases. He initially said it was established for residents that his office determined to be people trying to get food.

Creuzot’s campaign manager said the DA is declining media interview requests until after the election.

“As an incumbent, you want the weakest challenge possible. That’s not the case here. He’s probably being super cautious,” Jeffers said.

Johnson’s ads claim Creuzot’s policy increased crime, which Creuzot has denied.

Creuzot explained soon after taking office that the policy would help people with minor offenses stay out of the justice system and save taxpayers money.

“A Democrat that doesn't do that well in the majority Democratic county is still probably going to do well enough to win the election,” said Jillson.

The experts said there may be more to the GOP money being spent in Dallas County. Spending by Johnson may help the statewide campaigns of Republicans like Governor Greg Abbott, too.

“He wants her to be able to at least get votes in Dallas County, a blue county and prevent his rival, Beto O'Roarke from basically cleaning up here,” Jeffers said.

Jillson said Republicans may have avoided mail-in ballots this year after previous election suspicion that was cast by former President Donald Trump. Still, Jillson does not expect an overwhelming Republican surge in Dallas County.

“The turnout is a little bit lower. Republicans will have a little bit more of their turnout on Election Day, but this has been a blue county now for almost 20 years,” Jillson said.

The final test is after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.