Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott spoke in McAllen Tuesday night after being declared the winner in his contest against Democrat Beto O'Rourke.

"Together we will keep Texas the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world,” Abbott told his supporters.

With most of the numbers counted, it's a race that Abbott won easily, by more than 10 points.

Throughout the campaign, he made the Texas economy a focal point, also focusing on the border.

Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton all won their re-election bids. Republicans also won races for agriculture commissioner, land commissioner, railroad commissioner and comptroller.

While nationally it looks like Republicans won't win all the races they had hoped, in Texas, Republicans once again swept the top contests in the state.

Republican strategist Vinny Minchillo of Glass House Strategy said Republicans stayed on their message.

"Right now the things that are good in Texas are the things that people care about. Things like the economy and inflation and doing well, so those are issues that we are good at and issues voters are interested in,” said Minchillo.

O'Rourke is a national name with a giant war chest. He ended up with a similar margin as the 2018 Democratic candidate for governor, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez. She did not raise close to the money in her race that O'Rourke did.

Democrats still have not won statewide office since 1994. NBC 5 asked the executive director of the Texas Democratic party Jamarr Brown what is next for the party.

“We have to make sure that we continue our candidate recruitment and make sure that we have a ticket and a slate that reflects Texas, “ said Brown.

Brown also talked about organizing in urban, suburban, and rural counties. He pointed to some down-ballot victories, including two races in the now-competitive Rio Grande Valley.

Former Dallas ISD School Board President Miguel Solis, who has worked on Democratic campaigns, also talked about messaging.

“I think in the state of Texas, Democrats have got to figure a way to get to bread and butter, meat and potatoes issues, things like the economy,” said Solis, who is also the former Dallas ISD school board president.

So far, Texas Republicans in the U.S. House are outpacing Republicans in some other states, but it could take days to determine the congressional balance of power.

