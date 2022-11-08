UPDATED: See the latest midterm 2022 returns for all Texas races here.

While there aren't expected to be a lot of surprises in the Texas congressional delegation after Election Day, there will be at least two new seats decided Tuesday.

The races for Dist. 3 and Dist. 30 do not include incumbents and will have new winners. The rest of the U.S. House races, whose districts were redrawn during the last legislative session, are favored to be won by incumbents.

U.S. DIST. 3 RACE

NBC News has named Keith Self as the projected winner of the U.S. House Dist. 3 race.

In March, U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (R-Plano, Dist. 3) ended his reelection campaign after admitting to infidelity. Taylor had been forced into a runoff with Keith Self and once he withdrew Self became the Republican party's nomination.

Self is facing Democrat Sandeep Srivastava and Libertarian Christopher Claytor in Tuesday's election.

U.S. DIST. 30 RACE

NBC News is reporting Jasmine Crockett is the projected winner in the U.S. House Dist. 30 race.

Crockett was endorsed in March for the seat by its current occupant, retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing Democrat in Texas who has served in Congress for nearly 30 years.

Johnson announced in November 2021 that she will not seek reelection in 2022.

The race to fill Johnson's seat quickly became a hotly contested battle between nine Democrats and six Republicans. The primary and eventual runoffs trimmed the candidate pool down to four with the race now being between Democrat Jasmine Crockett, Republican James Rodgers, Libertarian Phil Gray and Independent Zachariah Manning.

Y’all, we did IT! 75% of the vote, with hundreds of thousands of ballots cast. THANK YOU! In less than two months, I’m stepping up to the plate to serve as #TX30’s next Congresswoman. From the State Capitol to our Nation’s, we’re going to keep building a better world! Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/3zd0obMMT0 — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) November 9, 2022

U.S. DIST. 4 RACE

NBC News has named Pat Fallon as the projected winner of the U.S. House Dist. 4 race.

In the race for U.S. House Dist. 4, incumbent Republican Pat Fallon held off challengers Iro Omere (D) and John Simmons (I) for his second term.

Fallon was elected to the House to replace John Ratcliff in August 2020. Prior to joining Congress, Fallon had been a member of the Texas House and Texas Senate.

"Representing Texas's 4th District in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. Thank you, North Texas for sending me back to Washington. Let's go to work!" Fallon said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

U.S. DIST. 5 RACE

NBC News has named Lance Gooden as the projected winner of the U.S. House Dist. 5 race.

Incumbent Republican Lance Gooden, of Terrell, has served the 5th Congressional District of Texas since 2019 and faced Democrat Tartisha Hill and Libertarian Kevin Hale in Tuesday's election.

Gooden has served previously in the Texas House. Hill was term-limited out of her position as a councilwoman in Balch Springs.

After being declared the winner, Gooden released the following statement on Facebook Tuesday night.

"I am humbled the voters have given their seal of approval to return to Washington and continue fighting for our conservative values and the America First Agenda. This election is a nationwide rebuke of Democrat failures that have destroyed our economy and our security. I look forward to holding the Biden regime accountable and join Americans across the nation as we celebrate tonight’s victories. Thank you for your continued support and prayers for my family. Our fight continues and I will not let you down."

U.S. DIST. 13 RACE

NBC News has named Ronny Jackson as the projected winner of the U.S. House Dist. 13 race.

Republican incumbent Ronny Jackson, who served in the White House Medical Unit under George W. Bush and was the physician to presidents Obama and Trump, is seeking a second term in Congress.

Jackson faced Democrat Kathleen Brown, a North Texas lawyer.

After being declared the winner, Jackson's campaign released the following statement Tuesday night.

“I am grateful to the many Patriots across our district who have elected me to represent them in Congress for another two years. The trust that has been placed in me is not taken lightly. I remain committed to upholding our conservative Texas values with every vote I take on the House Floor and with every initiative I work on. I feel confident that we are well on our way to securing a Republican majority in the House, a clear mandate from the American people to finally put a stop to Democrats’ reign of destruction. Democrats are the party of record-high inflation, out-of-control crime rates, and an unprecedented invasion at our southern border. They have failed our country miserably, and I look forward to turning things around by being a leader at the forefront of our government’s return to the successful America First policies first championed by President Trump.”

U.S. DIST. 24 RACE

NBC News has named Beth Van Duyne as the projected winner of the U.S. House Dist. 24 race.

Van Duyne, a former mayor of Irving and former HUD official who was elected to represent Texas's 24th district in November 2020, is seeking her second term in Congress.

Van Duyne faced Democrat Jan McDowell, a CPA with roots in North Texas, in Tuesday's race.

U.S. DIST. 26 RACE

NBC News has named Michael Burgess the projected winner of the U.S. House Dist. 26 race.

Longtime North Texas Republican Congressman Michael Burgess is seeking his 11th term in office representing Texas' 26th Congressional District. Burgess, of Denton, was first elected in 2002.

Burgess faced Libertarian challenger Mike Kolis on Election Day.

U.S. DIST. 32 RACE

NBC News is reporting Democrat Colin Allred as the projected winner in the Dist. 32 race.

Allred is campaigning for his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Texas' 32nd District. Allred, a lawyer and former pro athlete, was first elected in 2018 when he upset longtime Rep. Pete Sessions.

Allred faced Republican challenger Antonio Swad on Election Day.

After being declared the winner, Allred's campaign released the following statement.

“I was born and raised in North Texas. This is my home, and it is where Aly and I are raising our two boys. I am honored and humbled to again have earned the support of voters and have won re-election to the 32nd District of Texas. I want to thank my wife Aly, my campaign team and all the volunteers and supporters who helped make this victory possible. We delivered for the American people this Congress. We lowered health care and prescription drug costs. We created jobs and invested in our infrastructure. And we made the biggest investment to combat climate change in our history. There is more work to be done to build on this progress and keep lowering costs. I know Texas faces many challenges ahead. Including protecting essential freedoms that are under attack in Texas – from the right to an abortion to the right to vote. I am proud to continue this important work, and I will always put North Texans ahead of party politics to deliver real results.”

I am honored and humbled to again be re-elected to the 32nd District. I was born and raised in North Texas, this is my home, and it is where Aly and I are raising our two sons.



It is my honor to keep serving you in Congress. #TX32 pic.twitter.com/kyqQVibBsk — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) November 9, 2022

U.S. DIST. 33 RACE

NBC News is reporting longtime Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey is the projected winner in his Dist. 33 race.

Veasey is seeking his sixth term in the House of Representatives Tuesday. Prior to joining the U.S. House Veasey was a member of the Texas House.

Veasey faced Republican challenger Patrick Gillespie and Libertarian Ken Ashby.

After being declared the winner, Veasey said on Twitter he was "honored and humbled" to win his sixth term.

I am honored and humbled to represent the people of #TX33 for a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Thank you to each one of you for making this possible! pic.twitter.com/EBhQhYP0m0 — Marc Veasey (@MarcVeasey) November 9, 2022