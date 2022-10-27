Denton Residents Vote on Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Marijuana

Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot for the November elections in Denton.

The group known as Decriminalize Denton was posting signs Thursday outside polling places in the city about Proposition B.

The proposition ends citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

“We have reached out to tens of thousands of Dentonites about the proposition,” said Decriminalize Denton Board member Nick Stevens.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The group obtained the signatures of 3,000 Denton residents allowing the issue to make the ballot.

"When I first ran for council I heard from a lot of people that this was really important to them," said Deb Armintor, former council member and current board member for Decriminalize Denton.

Now, it’s up to the voters to decide.

“I am supportive of decriminalization. I think there's a lot of people that are incarcerated. We don't have the programs in incarceration to help people with rehabilitation," said voter Kelly Fiore Watson.

"I think we should just stop and take a breath for a minute and see what happens, and look at some of the other states that have decriminalized marijuana and see how it works with them before we start going down that road," said voter Dudley Reed.

This ordinance does not apply to the University of North Texas or Texas Woman's University. They have their own police departments.

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth weighed in on the issue last May. "I have some concerns about confusion," he said.

Hudspeth said the confusion over different police departments operating under different rules. But he added if the proposition made the ballot, he would support the will of the people.