If you've been thinking about getting a pet for your family, there's no time like the present! This year is the 10th anniversary of Clear the Shelters, and this weekend NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Humane Society of North Texas will be hosting a Mega Adoption Event.

"We are so excited," Humane Society of North Texas Director of Communications and Marketing Destiny Vandeput said. "We are thrilled to be part of Clear the Shelters this year, but even more so, we are thrilled that people are learning more about the needs of adoptable pets in our community."

The Clear the Shelters Mega Adoption Event will feature 26 local animal shelter and more more than 1,200 animals that need their forever homes; like a one-stop-adoption.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"When you adopt, you're not just adopting to bring an animal home to your family," Vandeput said. "You're actually saving a life when you adopt."

You're saving two lives; the adopted animal and making room for another to come into the shelter.

It's not just dogs that need a home.

"Cats and kittens...they are not always the first to be adopted," Vandeput said. "Normally puppies and really cute dogs, those tend to be the first, and we are seeing a really big shift right now, especially in the last year, where kittens...are getting adopted super quick and then you have these amazing, incredible dogs that are just sitting in the shelters."

Older dogs come with an advantage; they're already trained.

"Definitely don't forget about those adult dogs. They really are needing homes," Vandeput said. "We believe that pets and people save each other."

At the Clear the Shelters Mega Adoption Event, fees will be $25 or less for all shelters. That fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. The event is Saturday, August 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $12.

Pets cannot be reserved in advance, but if you want the first pick, HSNT offers an Early Bird Fast Pass to the first 150 registered. Each pass allows entry to the event at 9 a.m., one hour before it opens to the public on Saturday, and allows each person to adopt one pet. The cost is $50 for the pass and does not cover the adoption fee. To register for the event and see adoptable pets click here.

If you prefer to adopt virtually, you can do that through WeResuce here.

Clear the Shelters started right here in the DFW area and has grown nationwide. Last year the campaign surpassed one million adoptions.

The month-long Clear the Shelters initiative includes 72 shelters and goes through September 10.

"When we see those kennels empty, man, it makes everything worth it," Vandeput said. "We need to clear the shelters year-round."

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: