Here are the shelters participating in the 10th annual Clear the Shelters™

Your new fur-ever family member awaits you!
Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters™ from August 10 through September 10. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family.
Some shelters are waiving fees throughout the month; however, some shelters are not. Other fees may apply. Please check with your nearest shelter for their fee policy.
Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. You can make a lasting difference by saving an animal today. Please choose to adopt from one of our partner shelters. To date, over 59,000 pets found their fur-ever homes in North Texas and more than 860,000 have been adopted across the country. Every adoption is a life saved!
DON'T MISS THESE SPECIAL EVENTS DURING THIS YEAR'S CLEAR THE SHELTERS™ CAMPAIGN
Clear the Shelters Mega Adoption Event takes place on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18 at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and, on Saturday, September 7, ALL adoption fees will be waived at all of our shelters.
To adopt, you must be at least 18 years of age. Be sure you bring your current/valid Driver’s License or State ID. If you do not have your current address on your Driver’s License or State ID, you will need to bring proof of residency such as a current utility bill or current lease agreement with your correct address.
Community
Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.
For more information and interesting articles on Clear the Shelters™, please visit www.cleartheshelters.com.
Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 and together, let’s make a difference in the life of our furry friends and Clear the Shelters™.
PARTICIPATING SHELTERS:
(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)
ALLEN
Allen Animal Services and Pet Adoption
770 S. Allen Heights Dr.
Allen, Texas 75002
214-509-4378
ALVARADO
Alvarado Animal Services
602 South Pkwy.
Alvarado, Texas 76009
817-790-0910
ANGLETON
Pura Sanguine
4023 Technology Tr.
Angleton, Texas, 77515
346-538-2891
ARLINGTON
Arlington Animal Services Center
1000 SE. Green Oaks Blvd.
Arlington, Texas 76018
817-459-5898
North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue
1412 Marydale Dr.
Arlington, Texas 76013
945-259-6482
BEDFORD
Bedford Animal Services
1809 Reliance Pkwy.
Bedford, Texas 76021
817-952-2191
BENBROOK
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Benbrook Waggin Tails Adoption Center
9009 Benbrook Blvd.
Benbrook, Texas 76126
817-249-3647
BOWIE
Bowie Animal Shelter
1504 E. Wise St.
Bowie, Texas 76230
940-841-1425
BURLESON
Burleson Animal Services
775 SE. John Jones Dr.
Burleson, Texas 76028
817-426-9283
CARROLLTON
Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Rd.
Carrollton, Texas 75006
972-466-3420
Operation Kindness
3201 Earhart Dr.
Carrollton, Texas 75006
972-418-7297
CEDAR HILL
Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
1150 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
972-291-5335
CLEBURNE
Cleburne Animal Shelter
2375 Service Dr.
Cleburne, Texas 76033
817-556-8895
COPPELL
Coppell Animal Services
821 S. Coppell Rd.
Coppell, Texas 75019
972-304-3515
CORSICANA
Corsicana Animal Shelter
617 S. 12th St.
Corsicana, Texas 75110
903-654-4928
DALLAS
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, Texas 75212
214-670-6742
Abandoned Pet Project
Dallas-based
214-253-9023
Dallas Cat Lady
Dallas-based
214-766-6741
Doodle Rock Rescue
8484 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas Texas 75213
972-946-1011
East Dallas Kitty Club
Dallas-based
972-325-8192
Pond of Love
9540 Garland Rd, Ste. 381 #261
Dallas, Texas 75218
469-389-0649
SPCA of Texas
Dallas Animal Care Center
2400 Lone Star Dr.
Dallas, Texas 75212
214-742-7722
DENTON
Denton Animal Services
3717 N. Elm St.
Denton, Texas 76207
940-349-7594
EULESS
Euless Animal Services
1517 Westpark Way
Euless, Texas 76040
817-685-1594
FARMERS BRANCH
Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
3727 Valley View Ln.
Farmers Branch, Texas 75234
972-919-8770
FLOWER MOUND
Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Road
Flower Mound, Texas 75077
972-874-6390
FORT WORTH
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
2901 Texas Sage Trl.
Fort Worth, Texas 76177
817-392-7117
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center
4900 Martin St.
Fort Worth, Texas 76119
817-392-1234
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
4800 SW. Loop 820
Fort Worth, Texas 76109
817-392-6561
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
North Animal Campus
351 Hillshire Dr.
Fort Worth, Texas 76052
817-392-1234
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Saxe-Forte Adoption Center
1840 E Lancaster Ave.
Fort Worth, Texas 76103
817-332-4768
GAINESVILLE
Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, S.P.C.A.
2501 N. Weaver St.
Gainesville, Texas 76240
940-665-9800
GARLAND
Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center
1902 Hwy. 66
Garland, Texas 75040
972-205-3570
Purrfect Angels Animal Services
922 Alamo Ln.
Garland, Texas 75040
903-520-3918
GRAND PRAIRIE
Grand Prairie Animal Services
2222 W. Warrior Trl.
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
972-237-8575
GRAPEVINE
Grapevine Animal Services
500 Shady Brook Dr.
Grapevine, Texas 76051
817-410-3370
GUN BARREL CITY
Straydog, Inc.
Based in Gun Barrel City
903-479-3497
HURST
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Hurst Adoption Center
900 TCC Rd.
Hurst, Texas 76054
817-788-7216
IRVING
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Ln.
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-2256
DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.
4140 Valley View Ln.
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-7788
JOSHUA
Joshua Animal Control
100 Santa Fe St.
Joshua, Texas 76058
817-774-9450
KAUFMAN
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
1904 E. US Hwy. 175
Kaufman, Texas 75142
469-376-4120
KELLER
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Keller Regional
330 Rufe Snow Dr.
Keller, Texas 76248
817-743-4711
LANCASTER
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main St.
Lancaster, Texas 75146
972-218-1210
LEWISVILLE
Lewisville Animal Services
995 E. Valley Ridge Blvd.
Lewisville, Texas 75057
972-219-3478
LONE OAK
Sadie’s Place Rescue
2821 FM 2737
Lone Oak, Texas 75453
903-458-0797
MANSFIELD
Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Blvd.
Mansfield, Texas 76063
817-276-4799
MCKINNEY
Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Ave.
McKinney, Texas 75071
972-547-7292
MESQUITE
Mesquite Animal Shelter
1650 Gross Rd.
Mesquite, Texas 75149
972-216-6283
MIDLOTHIAN
Midlothian Animal Shelter
1050 N. Hwy. 67
Midlothian, Texas 76065
972-775-7628
MEXIA
The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp
838 Krisker Ln.
Mexia, Texas 76667
254-424-3234
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
North Richland Hills Animal Services
7301 Iron Horse Blvd.
North Richland Hills, Texas 76180
817-427-6570
PLANO
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W. Plano Pkwy.
Plano, Texas 75093
972-769-4360
Cat Matchers (Dallas Cat Rescue)
Plano-based
972-458-7877
RED OAK
Red Oak Animal Control & Adoptions
411 W. Read Oak Rd.
Red Oak, Texas 75154
469-218-7721
RICHARDSON
Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Dr.
Richardson, Texas 75081
972-744-4480
RICHLAND HILLS
Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Blvd.
Richland Hills, Texas 76118
817-616-3769
ROWLETT
Rowlett Animal Shelter
4402 Industrial St.
Rowlett, Texas 75088
972-412-6219
ROYSE CITY
Royse City Animal Shelter
1101 N. Josephine St.
Royse City, Texas 75189
972-524-4709
SACHSE
Sachse Animal Shelter
6436 Sachse Rd.
Sachse, Texas 75048
972-675-9662
SAGINAW
Saginaw Animal Services
205 Brenda Ln.
Saginaw, Texas 76179
817-230-0460
SEAGOVILLE
Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E. Malloy Bridge Rd.
Seagoville, Texas 75159
972-287-6838
SHERMAN
Sherman Animal Shelter
1800 E. Ida Rd.
Sherman, Texas 75090
903-892-7255
SUNNYVALE
Sunnyvale Animal Shelter
371 Long Creek Rd.
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
214-862-4525
TERRELL
Terrell Animal Services
2601 E. Hwy. 80
Terrell, Texas 75160
972-551-6641
TOOL
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
10200 County Rd. 2403
Tool, Texas 75143
903-432-3422
WATAUGA
Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Rd.
Watauga, Texas 76137
817-656-9614
WAXAHACHIE
Waxahachie Animal Services
191 Lions Park Rd.
Waxahachie, Texas 75165
469-309-4150
SPCA of Texas
Ellis County Animal Care Center
2570 FM Rd. 878
Waxahachie, Texas 76165
214-742-7722
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Ln.
Weatherford, Texas 76086
817-598-4111
WYLIE
City of Wylie Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Ln, Bldg. 100
Wylie, Texas 75098
972-429-8047
OKLAHOMA FRIENDS | ARDMORE
Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
321 Carol Brown Blvd.
Ardmore, OK 73401
580-223-7070