Here are the shelters participating in the 10th annual Clear the Shelters™

Your new fur-ever family member awaits you!

Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters™ from August 10 through September 10. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family.

Some shelters are waiving fees throughout the month; however, some shelters are not. Other fees may apply. Please check with your nearest shelter for their fee policy.

Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. You can make a lasting difference by saving an animal today. Please choose to adopt from one of our partner shelters. To date, over 59,000 pets found their fur-ever homes in North Texas and more than 860,000 have been adopted across the country. Every adoption is a life saved!

DON'T MISS THESE SPECIAL EVENTS DURING THIS YEAR'S CLEAR THE SHELTERS™ CAMPAIGN

Clear the Shelters Mega Adoption Event takes place on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18 at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and, on Saturday, September 7, ALL adoption fees will be waived at all of our shelters.

To adopt, you must be at least 18 years of age. Be sure you bring your current/valid Driver’s License or State ID. If you do not have your current address on your Driver’s License or State ID, you will need to bring proof of residency such as a current utility bill or current lease agreement with your correct address.

For more information and interesting articles on Clear the Shelters™, please visit www.cleartheshelters.com.

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 and together, let’s make a difference in the life of our furry friends and Clear the Shelters™.

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS:

(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)

ALLEN

Allen Animal Services and Pet Adoption

770 S. Allen Heights Dr.

Allen, Texas 75002

214-509-4378

ALVARADO

Alvarado Animal Services

602 South Pkwy.

Alvarado, Texas 76009

817-790-0910

ANGLETON

Pura Sanguine

4023 Technology Tr.

Angleton, Texas, 77515

346-538-2891

ARLINGTON

Arlington Animal Services Center

1000 SE. Green Oaks Blvd.

Arlington, Texas 76018

817-459-5898

North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue

1412 Marydale Dr.

Arlington, Texas 76013

945-259-6482

BEDFORD

Bedford Animal Services

1809 Reliance Pkwy.

Bedford, Texas 76021

817-952-2191

BENBROOK

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Benbrook Waggin Tails Adoption Center

9009 Benbrook Blvd.

Benbrook, Texas 76126

817-249-3647

BOWIE

Bowie Animal Shelter

1504 E. Wise St.

Bowie, Texas 76230

940-841-1425

BURLESON

Burleson Animal Services

775 SE. John Jones Dr.

Burleson, Texas 76028

817-426-9283

CARROLLTON

Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Rd.

Carrollton, Texas 75006

972-466-3420

Operation Kindness

3201 Earhart Dr.

Carrollton, Texas 75006

972-418-7297

CEDAR HILL

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

1150 E. Pleasant Run Rd.

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

972-291-5335

CLEBURNE

Cleburne Animal Shelter

2375 Service Dr.

Cleburne, Texas 76033

817-556-8895

COPPELL

Coppell Animal Services

821 S. Coppell Rd.

Coppell, Texas 75019

972-304-3515

CORSICANA

Corsicana Animal Shelter

617 S. 12th St.

Corsicana, Texas 75110

903-654-4928

DALLAS

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, Texas 75212

214-670-6742

Abandoned Pet Project

Dallas-based

214-253-9023

Dallas Cat Lady

Dallas-based

214-766-6741

Doodle Rock Rescue

8484 Walnut Hill Lane

Dallas Texas 75213

972-946-1011

East Dallas Kitty Club

Dallas-based

972-325-8192

Pond of Love

9540 Garland Rd, Ste. 381 #261

Dallas, Texas 75218

469-389-0649

SPCA of Texas

Dallas Animal Care Center

2400 Lone Star Dr.

Dallas, Texas 75212

214-742-7722

DENTON

Denton Animal Services

3717 N. Elm St.

Denton, Texas 76207

940-349-7594

EULESS

Euless Animal Services

1517 Westpark Way

Euless, Texas 76040

817-685-1594

FARMERS BRANCH

Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

3727 Valley View Ln.

Farmers Branch, Texas 75234

972-919-8770

FLOWER MOUND

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center

3950 Justin Road

Flower Mound, Texas 75077

972-874-6390

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

2901 Texas Sage Trl.

Fort Worth, Texas 76177

817-392-7117

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center

4900 Martin St.

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817-392-1234

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

4800 SW. Loop 820

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

817-392-6561

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

North Animal Campus

351 Hillshire Dr.

Fort Worth, Texas 76052

817-392-1234

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Saxe-Forte Adoption Center

1840 E Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth, Texas 76103

817-332-4768

GAINESVILLE

Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, S.P.C.A.

2501 N. Weaver St.

Gainesville, Texas 76240

940-665-9800

GARLAND

Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center

1902 Hwy. 66

Garland, Texas 75040

972-205-3570

Purrfect Angels Animal Services

922 Alamo Ln.

Garland, Texas 75040

903-520-3918

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Animal Services

2222 W. Warrior Trl.

Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

972-237-8575

GRAPEVINE

Grapevine Animal Services

500 Shady Brook Dr.

Grapevine, Texas 76051

817-410-3370

GUN BARREL CITY

Straydog, Inc.

Based in Gun Barrel City

903-479-3497

HURST

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Hurst Adoption Center

900 TCC Rd.

Hurst, Texas 76054

817-788-7216

IRVING

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Ln.

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-2256

DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.

4140 Valley View Ln.

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-7788

JOSHUA

Joshua Animal Control

100 Santa Fe St.

Joshua, Texas 76058

817-774-9450

KAUFMAN

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

1904 E. US Hwy. 175

Kaufman, Texas 75142

469-376-4120

KELLER

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Keller Regional

330 Rufe Snow Dr.

Keller, Texas 76248

817-743-4711

LANCASTER

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main St.

Lancaster, Texas 75146

972-218-1210

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville Animal Services

995 E. Valley Ridge Blvd.

Lewisville, Texas 75057

972-219-3478

LONE OAK

Sadie’s Place Rescue

2821 FM 2737

Lone Oak, Texas 75453

903-458-0797

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Animal Care & Control

407 Industrial Blvd.

Mansfield, Texas 76063

817-276-4799

MCKINNEY

Collin County Animal Services

4750 Community Ave.

McKinney, Texas 75071

972-547-7292

MESQUITE

Mesquite Animal Shelter

1650 Gross Rd.

Mesquite, Texas 75149

972-216-6283

MIDLOTHIAN

Midlothian Animal Shelter

1050 N. Hwy. 67

Midlothian, Texas 76065

972-775-7628

MEXIA

The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp

838 Krisker Ln.

Mexia, Texas 76667

254-424-3234

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

North Richland Hills Animal Services

7301 Iron Horse Blvd.

North Richland Hills, Texas 76180

817-427-6570

PLANO

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W. Plano Pkwy.

Plano, Texas 75093

972-769-4360

Cat Matchers (Dallas Cat Rescue)

Plano-based

972-458-7877

RED OAK

Red Oak Animal Control & Adoptions

411 W. Read Oak Rd.

Red Oak, Texas 75154

469-218-7721

RICHARDSON

Richardson Animal Shelter

1330 Columbia Dr.

Richardson, Texas 75081

972-744-4480

RICHLAND HILLS

Richland Hills Animal Services Center

7049 Baker Blvd.

Richland Hills, Texas 76118

817-616-3769

ROWLETT

Rowlett Animal Shelter

4402 Industrial St.

Rowlett, Texas 75088

972-412-6219

ROYSE CITY

Royse City Animal Shelter

1101 N. Josephine St.

Royse City, Texas 75189

972-524-4709

SACHSE

Sachse Animal Shelter

6436 Sachse Rd.

Sachse, Texas 75048

972-675-9662

SAGINAW

Saginaw Animal Services

205 Brenda Ln.

Saginaw, Texas 76179

817-230-0460

SEAGOVILLE

Seagoville Animal Shelter

1330 E. Malloy Bridge Rd.

Seagoville, Texas 75159

972-287-6838

SHERMAN

Sherman Animal Shelter

1800 E. Ida Rd.

Sherman, Texas 75090

903-892-7255

SUNNYVALE

Sunnyvale Animal Shelter

371 Long Creek Rd.

Sunnyvale, TX 75182

214-862-4525

TERRELL

Terrell Animal Services

2601 E. Hwy. 80

Terrell, Texas 75160

972-551-6641

TOOL

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

10200 County Rd. 2403

Tool, Texas 75143

903-432-3422

WATAUGA

Watauga Animal Services

5203 Watauga Rd.

Watauga, Texas 76137

817-656-9614

WAXAHACHIE

Waxahachie Animal Services

191 Lions Park Rd.

Waxahachie, Texas 75165

469-309-4150

SPCA of Texas

Ellis County Animal Care Center

2570 FM Rd. 878

Waxahachie, Texas 76165

214-742-7722

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Ln.

Weatherford, Texas 76086

817-598-4111

WYLIE

City of Wylie Animal Shelter

949 Hensley Ln, Bldg. 100

Wylie, Texas 75098

972-429-8047

OKLAHOMA FRIENDS | ARDMORE

Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

321 Carol Brown Blvd.

Ardmore, OK 73401

580-223-7070