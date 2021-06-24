WSTC's 2021 Virtual Job Fair

NBC 5 is committed to providing up-to-date information to help our community find jobs.

As the effects of the pandemic continue to leave many North Texans unemployed, the Workforce Solutions of Tarrant County (WSTC) is hosting a virtual job fair to help.

The WSTC, with the help of City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth ISD, Tarrant County and Visit Fort Worth are offering connections with local businesses looking to hire you! The job fair is Wednesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Register here: https://workforcesolutions.net/event/2021-fort-worth-area-virtual-job-fair

WHY SHOULD I ATTEND?

As the $300 monthly federal unemployment benefit expires on June 26 in Texas, now is the time to find employment. Last year alone, WSTC helped more than 20,144 job seekers find employment! At the WSTC job fair, 130 employers are seeking to hire 4,230 people. Those who sign up can apply for jobs and chat live with potential employers.

In addition to the opportunity to speak to employers at the job fair, WSTC offers many services to prepare you for the job search including interview training, communication skills, resume building and Microsoft Office and LinkedIn training. In addition, WSTC is offering adult education classes for literacy and math skills. Scholarships are also available to provide childcare for low-income residents to help the training and education needs of veterans, foster youth, ex-offenders and homeless individuals.

OTHER EVENTS

In addition to the June 30 job fair, here are a few additional ways WSTC continues to support job seekers.

Monthly Virtual Hiring Fair Days – The third Thursday of each month, with the next event on July 15. All event information and registration can be found by visiting: https://workforcesolutions.net/events/

Career Coach - A no-cost tool to research in-demand careers and educational training programs based on interests: https://workforcesolutions.net/career-coach/

Rise Up - A program to help young adults finish their education, get a great job or find a paid internship: https://workforcesolutions.net/job-seeker-services/specialized-programs/#riseup

WorkInTexas.com - A comprehensive online job search resource and matching system developed and maintained by the Texas Workforce Commission: https://workintexas.com

CONTACT WSTC

WSTC serves Tarrant County by offering both in-person (by appointment) and virtual services to best meet the needs of job seekers. Other ways to reach out for assistance are to:

Sign up for email and text alerts at https://workforcesolutions.net/contact-us/#alerts.

Email info@workforcesolutions.net

Call (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.): 817-413-4000

Connect with a live representative via web chat (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of WSTC's 2021 Fort Worth Area Virtual Job Fair.