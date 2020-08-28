Join NBC 5 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!

Although the world may seem a little different, one thing remains the same, the commitment to end Alzheimer’s.

To abide by safety rules, the organization will no longer have in-person gatherings. Instead, they encourage individuals in the community to walk in smaller teams with family and friends.

This year, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere and it includes everything you love about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, plus some fun new surprises:

• Explore Walk Mainstage, a virtual experience where you can visit sponsor booths, connect with others, learn about Association resources, and watch the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony.

• Walk in your neighborhood, on any sidewalk, track or trail. Download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to check your progress and hear inspiring messages as you walk.

• Visit the view-only planted Promise Garden to see your community’s reasons to end Alzheimer’s. Information on the location of local Promise Gardens can be found here: act.alz.org/nctc

In the midst of the pandemic, it may seem like a different walk, but the same purpose holds true, walking and fundraising for a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event held to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s support, research and care. It’s easy to participate, register today!

To register, donate or for more information, visit: https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage#searchbox.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020

Alzheimer’s Association

North Central Texas Chapter

Virtual Event

10:00 a.m. – Virtual Opening Ceremony

10:30 a.m. – Virtual Walk in Your Neighborhood

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Drive by the Promise Garden in various locations

For Detailed Information:

https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage#searchbox

WALK DATES:

Saturday, October 10

Weatherford

Saturday, October 17

Grapevine

Saturday, October 31

Fort Worth

Saturday, November 7

Arlington