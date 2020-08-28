Join NBC 5 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!
Although the world may seem a little different, one thing remains the same, the commitment to end Alzheimer’s.
To abide by safety rules, the organization will no longer have in-person gatherings. Instead, they encourage individuals in the community to walk in smaller teams with family and friends.
This year, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere and it includes everything you love about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, plus some fun new surprises:
• Explore Walk Mainstage, a virtual experience where you can visit sponsor booths, connect with others, learn about Association resources, and watch the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony.
• Walk in your neighborhood, on any sidewalk, track or trail. Download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to check your progress and hear inspiring messages as you walk.
• Visit the view-only planted Promise Garden to see your community’s reasons to end Alzheimer’s. Information on the location of local Promise Gardens can be found here: act.alz.org/nctc
In the midst of the pandemic, it may seem like a different walk, but the same purpose holds true, walking and fundraising for a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event held to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s support, research and care. It’s easy to participate, register today!
To register, donate or for more information, visit: https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage#searchbox.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
Alzheimer’s Association
North Central Texas Chapter
Virtual Event
10:00 a.m. – Virtual Opening Ceremony
10:30 a.m. – Virtual Walk in Your Neighborhood
11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Drive by the Promise Garden in various locations
For Detailed Information:
https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage#searchbox
WALK DATES:
Saturday, October 10
Weatherford
Saturday, October 17
Grapevine
Saturday, October 31
Fort Worth
Saturday, November 7
Arlington