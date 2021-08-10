Voly in the Park 2021

Join NBC 5 and VolunteerNow for the 7th Annual Voly in the Park Volunteer Festival on September 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Klyde Warren Park!

Voly in the Park is the largest volunteerism festival in North Texas. This free, family-friendly event will be held on the National Day of Service and Remembrance, a day during which Americans across the country are called to volunteer. Visit with 50-75 nonprofit organizations, participate in hands-on volunteer projects, on-site activities and enjoy live entertainment.

VolunteerNow supports 3,500 nonprofits per year with the help of over 300,000 volunteers. These organizations cover areas such as education, health, hunger, homelessness and social services among others. The pandemic has exacerbated these issues, increasing the need for volunteers.

During the event, attendees can volunteer on the spot with North Texas nonprofit organizations. Activities include creating "welcome back to school" cards and crafts for teachers, writing notes sent along with Shoes for Orphan Souls shipments and visiting with service dogs in training.

The festival will showcase VOLY.org, an online platform powered by VolunteerNow that connects you to real-time nonprofit needs and can help you find your perfect volunteer opportunity!

Highlights of the day will also include entertainment from local favorites including Friday's Foolery, the Dallas Zoo, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico and North Texas Performing Arts.

2021 Voly in the Park

Saturday, September 11

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy

Dallas, TX 75201

Cost: Free

Click HERE for more information.

About VolunteerNow®

With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. Voly.org powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. VolunteerNow is the recipient of the 2021 D CEO Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Social Enterprise award for applying creative strategies to maximize benefits to the North Texas community. www.volnow.org