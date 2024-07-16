Supporting Our Schools 2024

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Supporting Our Schools to make a difference in our amazing community by impacting the lives of learners in the DFW area. Together, we can improve the lives of students and their families by helping reduce the financial burdens faced at the start of the school year.

This year, we are once again partnering with an array of mission driven organizations such as the Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW, UNIDOS, and Dallas County Health and Human Services to ensure every child has an opportunity to be equipped with the necessary means to go back to school.

Join Supporting our Schools to make an impact on the lives of students! Find out ways you can help or help your student this coming school year.

Dallas County Health & Human Services

Family Health Fair

A FREE event with fun and games, plus childhood and COVID-19 vaccinations, free backpacks, food, music and more!

Saturday, July 27

Saturday, August 17

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

YMCA at Oak Cliff

6701 S Hampton Road, Dallas

For more information, or to register for vaccinations, click HERE.

UNIDOS – Regreso-a-Clases 2024

Health and Safety Fair

A FREE event with back-to-school medical exams, school supplies, fun, and food!

Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Moisés E. Molina High School

2355 Duncanville Road, Dallas

For more information, click HERE.

The Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW:

HHA DFW is a strong voice for underserved families in our community. They are getting ready for their “El Mochilon” event, which will provide backpacks, school supplies, and back-to-school health services for hundreds of students in DFW. Donate today to help their mission!

https://www.hispanicheritageambassadorsdfw.com/

Email the organization at: conqmary@aol.com OR call 972-480-7501