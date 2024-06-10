Texas Black Invitational Rodeo Returns

Howdy Partners! NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the African American Museum, Dallas want to see you at the 35th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo. The rodeo will have thrills for the whole family, featuring African American cowboys and cowgirls.

Events include bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel and relay racing and so much more! It all kicks off at 6:30pm on July 27th with the Grand Entry Parade that you won’t want to miss. Come celebrate the history and contributions that African Americans made settling in the western United States.

Proceeds from the event support the non-profit African American Museum of Dallas.

For more information or to buy tickets, click HERE.

About the African American Museum of Dallas

The African American Museum Dallas was founded in 1974 by Dr. Harry Robinson on the campus of Bishop College. The museum preserves and celebrates over 100 years of African American history across the community, across Texas, and across the United States. For more information on the museum and its exhibits, click HERE.

