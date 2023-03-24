Unstoppable Women: Leah M. King

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with HerStory.

Leah M. King serves as President and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County, a leading nonprofit organization that has worked to improve the lives of those in Tarrant County and throughout North Texas for 100 years. In her role, Leah is responsible for leadership and vision development of the organization as well as fiscal oversight, growing financial support, developing processes and new initiatives, facilitating cross-departmental and partner collaboration, and promoting a positive, multi-cultural environment.

During Leah’s time as CEO, United Way of Tarrant County has invested tens of millions of dollars in the Tarrant County community through direct service programming, volunteer efforts, donor designations, agency allocations, and the distribution of federal and state grants. In the last two years, United Way of Tarrant County has doubled its impact, helping more than 550,000 people through its resources.

Prior to her appointment as President and CEO in November 2019, Leah served as executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer of United Way of Tarrant County. In this role, she helped define the strategic vision and direction for United Way’s annual giving campaigns, donor relations, community investment, volunteer engagement and the Day of Action program, a rally for the community to support those with the highest needs. With Leah’s leadership, United Way of Tarrant County is focused today on addressing significant challenges facing Tarrant County residents including community health, community response, financial literacy, and education and learning. Leah is a founding member of the United Way of Tarrant County’s Women United group and has served as its Women’s Fund development committee chair.

As a community advocate, Leah was elected to the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Board of Directors and serves as its President. She also is a board member at Cook Children’s Medical Center, the Fort Worth Club, Baylor Scott and White Health, and T3 (Tarrant To & Through) and is an active member of the Fort Worth Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, Trinity River Vision and Downtown TIF boards. Additionally, she serves on the President’s Advisory Council for Texas Wesleyan University.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, she was named by Fort Worth Magazine as one of the Top 400 of Fort Worth’s Most Influential People. She also was recognized with the 2022 Opal Lee Trailblazer Award by Unity Unlimited, Inc.

Help us honor our Unstoppable Women.