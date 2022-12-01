Trinity Habitat for Humanity End of the Year Giving Campaign  2022

With the holiday season coming up NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 would like your help with the End of the Year Giving Campaign for Trinity Habitat for Humanity. This fundraiser will be going on until Saturday, December 31.

During this campaign the donations will be serving local hardworking families as they will be partnered up with Trinity Habitat for Humanity to build their homes.

For more information or to donate, Click HERE.

About Trinity Habitat for Humanity

Trinity Habitat has served over 2,300 families through new home construction and external rehabs of existing homes. Together as a duopoly, with our supporters and Trinity Habitat for Humanity we can fulfill its mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and educate our public on the home ownership process.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Trinity Habitat for Humanity End of the Year Giving Campaign

Ends Saturday, December 31

For more information or to donate, Click HERE