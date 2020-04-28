The Warren Center

The Warren Center: Virtual Therapy Sessions

By Nada J. Ruddock and Asriel Eford

The Warren Center

The Warren Center, for children with developmental differences is offering virtual therapy sessions. 

The Warren Center is a nonprofit organization providing therapy services to children impacted by developmental delays and disabilities. On average, the agency serves over 1200 children every week and provides critical resources to their family. In light of COVID-19, The Warren Center took measures to ensure the safety of the families served and their staff.

As a response, The Warren Center is offering HIPPAA compliant, virtual therapy sessions. The virtual appointments ensure children do not miss therapy sessions, their progress is unhindered, and parents still receive the help and support they need. 

To find out more about the steps The Warren Center has taken and to learn how you can help, please visit The Warren Center.

