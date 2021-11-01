The Trains at NorthPark 2021

Join NBC 5 and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas at the Trains at NorthPark November 13 – January 2 at NorthPark Center in Dallas.

The Trains at NorthPark is Ronald McDonald House of Dallas’ largest fundraiser and one of the city’s premier holiday traditions. All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Since 1987, the Trains at NorthPark have raised more than $13 million for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, allowing them to serve more than 40,000 families.

The Trains at NorthPark kicks off its holiday season on Saturday, November 13, and the exhibit runs through Sunday, January 2, at NorthPark Center. This year’s exhibit will have a winter wonderland feel and be styled to look like a starry night train ride. For specific hours and more information, visit www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed at the Trains of NorthPark exhibit. All staff and volunteers will wear masks. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks as well due to families attending with medically fragile children.

