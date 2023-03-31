NBC 5 would like to invite you and your green thumb to the 34th annual Spring Native Plant Sale at The Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary, on April 22 - 23.

For years, this plant sale has veteran and novice gardeners alike have the rare opportunity to purchase some of the best plants (which will be sales tax-free) from North Central Texas gardens and obtain many rare plants. The Heard’s Plant Sale will also feature a selection of native milkweed plants. Proceeds from the Spring Native Plant Sale fundraising event will benefit the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary.

For more information about this beautiful plant sale, Click HERE.

The Heard Spring Native Plant Sale 2023:

Friday, April 22, 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Saturday, April 23, 1 P.M. – 5 P.M.

The Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Place

McKinney, TX

For information, Click HERE.