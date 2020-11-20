The Greatest Catalog Ever 2020

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Join NBC 5 and the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever for the 2020 holiday giving season. The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever is an annual catalog that offers gift giving ideas and features 20 amazing local nonprofits with matching donor opportunities. The catalog gives dozens of ways to support our community that needs us more than ever as the demand for assistance continues to rise.

Local charitable organizations have had a difficult year due to the pandemic. Fundraising events have been cancelled and donation rates have decreased leaving many nonprofits struggling to maintain their services to help families facing job losses and other challenges. With the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, you can pick your favorite charity to support or buy a gift card for someone else, and 100% of your donation will go to the participating organizations.

The 2020 nonprofits participating in The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever include:

• a Wish with Wings

• Airpower Foundation

• Alzheimer’s Association of North Texas

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Tarrant County

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Tarrant County

• Camp John Marc

• Catholic Charities of Fort Worth

• Community Healthcare of Texas

• Don’t Forget to Feed Me

• Gill Children’s Services

• Helping Restore Ability

• Hope Center of Autism

• Kids Who Care

• LinkED

• Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County

• Recovery Resource Council

• Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth

• The First Tee of Fort Worth

• The Parenting Center

• Union Gospel Mission

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever. To purchase your gift card and make your donation, visit www.tggce.org.

