NBC 5 invites you to continue to stay fit this summer and run safely at the 2020 Cowtown “Cool Down” Virtual Run now – August 31!

Running has seen a boom in 2020. In large part because a pair of running shoes and a route is all you need to be physically active while maintaining social distance. Running organizations, like The Cowtown, are understandably excited by this surge and yet faced with creating entirely new ways to structure safety into their events. 2020 has become the year of virtual programming. The challenge is to find creative ways that steer herds of runners to continue driving up the trail of success.

Challenge accepted!

Sign up today for the Cowtown Marathon 2020 Cowtown “Cool Down” Virtual 10K, Virtual Half Marathon, and Virtual Full Marathon Now – Aug 31, 2020. It is starting to heat up, so it is time to cool down with The Cowtown!

Finishing one of the three Cowtown Cool Down distances awards each participant a hydration vest or belt for carrying adequate hydration on your person for longer runs.

There are many permanent realities for race events as a result of COVID-19. Water fountains are no longer accessible in parks and on trails. Once races begin to take place in person again, water stops will forever be changed. Runners will need to carry their own hydration. By providing vests and belts that hold personal hydration, the Cowtown is responding to a need with an un-bull-ievable prize offering.

Registration is now open for the Cowtown Cool Down Virtual Run. Anyone can run a virtual 10K, Half, or Full marathon distance. You will have until August 31, 2020 to complete your virtual race and earn a tank top and your choice of a hydration vest or belt. The price for the virtual run is $65.

Upon registration for the Cool Down virtual run, a bib will be sent in the mail with instructions. Once you complete the chosen distance, your choice of belt or vest will be mailed to you. You will have the option to print a finisher certificate and receive a $10 off coupon to be used when registering for the 2021 Cowtown.

About The Cowtown: The Cowtown Marathon, the largest multi-event road race in North Texas, has a $10.4 annual economic impact in Fort Worth, Texas, and hosts one of the largest youth races in the nation. Recently voted America’s favorite Marathon by Race Raves, the 43rd Annual Cowtown is scheduled for Friday, February 26, through Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Proceeds from all Cowtown events go directly to support The C.A.L.F. Program.

The Cowtown C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) Program: As part of The Cowtown mission to promote a lifelong love of fitness, The C.A.L.F. Program was created in 2009 to help tens of thousands of area children lace-up and cross countless finish lines. The Cowtown visits approximately 400 schools across North Texas annually, training students in proper running technique and educating them about resting heart rate, the importance of hydration, proper nutrition and living an active lifestyle. Through the school grant program, The Cowtown identifies low-income children and fits them properly with a new pair of running shoes, as well as provides grants to make entry fees more affordable. The Cowtown has made running a 5K race a reality for 42,000 children in the last 11 years.