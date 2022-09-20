The Cowtown C.A.L.F. Walk and Run 2022

Registration is in full swing for the 12th Annual Cowtown C.A.L.F. 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Walk and Run to be held at The Coyote Drive-In Theater on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Starting at 6:30 am CST, this family friendly race is an excellent way to welcome Fall.

The walk and run route follows Fort Worth’s scenic Trinity Trail. Immediately following the race, runners will be treated to a pancake breakfast which is included in the registration cost. There will also be face painting, music, and more. School teams are welcome as a way to kick start their training and preparation for The Cowtown in February 2023. Proceeds from this race benefit the Cowtown C.A.L.F. Program.

For more information and to register, Click HERE.

ABOUT THE COWTOWN:

The 45th running of The Cowtown will take place on February 25 -26, 2023 at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Run annually, The Cowtown is a Fort Worth tradition with a 10.5 million economic impact on the City. In person races include the Adult 5K, Kids 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, Ultra Marathon and the Health Hig Marathon Relay. Virtual options to run all distances are available. Proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. Program.

The Cowtown C.A.L.F. Program:

As part of The Cowtown mission to promote a lifelong love of fitness, The Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness program, better known as The C.A.L.F. Program, was created in 2009 to help tens of thousands of area children lace up and cross countless finish lines. We visit approximately 400 schools across North Texas annually, training students in proper running technique and educating them about resting heart rate, the importance of hydration, proper nutrition and living an active lifestyle. Through our school grant program, we identify low-income children and fit them properly with a new pair of running shoes, as well as provide grants to make entry fees more affordable. We have made running a 5K race a reality for 50,000 children in the last 14 years.

The Cowtown C.A.L.F. Walk and Run

Saturday, October 1

6:30 a.m.

Coyote Drive-in Theater

223 NE 4th St.

Fort Worth

To Register, Click HERE