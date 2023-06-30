Texas Black Invitational Rodeo 2023

Dust off those cowboy boots and join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at the 34th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo on Saturday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas. Don't miss out on this celebration that only happens once a year presented by African American Museum, Dallas.

The rodeo kicks off with a Grand Entry Parade at 6:30 p.m. and features African American cowboys and cowgirls competing for $25,000 in cash prizes. There’ll be bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, plus on-field activities for the children, trick lasso performances, concessions, music, and much more!

This fast-paced evening provides guests with a glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans have made in the settling of the western United States.

For more information about this amazing event click HERE.

34th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

Presented by African American Museum, Dallas

Saturday, July 29

7:00 p.m.

Fair Park Coliseum

1438 Coliseum

Dallas

For a full schedule of events, click HERE.