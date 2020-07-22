Supporting Our Schools

Supporting Our Schools – School Supply Drive 2020

By Nada J. Ruddock

NBC 5 is Supporting Our Schools and we need your help. Please join us and make a donation today at chrishowellfoundation.org for the Chris Howell Foundation Back to School Community Drives on August 1 at Skyline Ranch in Dallas and on August 22 at Tarrant County College South Campus in Fort Worth.

CHF is seeking financial and in-kind donations from individuals and local businesses. Your financial support will be used exclusively to purchase school supplies, desktop computers, laptops, and hot spots for all grade levels as our students embark upon this very uncertain school year. Financial support will also be used to purchase much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and food for the students and families. In-kind donations needed are: hand soaps, schools supplies, desktop computers, laptops, earbuds and headphones, Hotspots and masks.

The Chris Howell Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides programs and services to vulnerable communities that address disparities in health, wellness, and financial literacy in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. CHF's programs and services empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency through skills development, increased knowledge, and access to necessary resources. 95% of the students and families served by CHF are low-to-moderate income individuals.

The COVID-19 Community Relief Drives conducted on June 27 and July 11th served over 5000 families. Please help us in August by making a financial contribution or an in-kind contribution.

To make a donation, sign up to volunteer, and for more information, please visit chrishowellfoundation.org.

NBC 5 Supporting Our Schools
Make a Donation Today
Chris Howell Foundation
Back to School Community Drives
August 1 – Skyline Ranch - Dallas
August 22 – TCC South Campus – Fort Worth
chrishowellfoundation.org

