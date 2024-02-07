Students — Shape your journey through the power of technology

High school students, BNSF, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 want you to register today for the virtual BNSF Technology Awareness Day. This event, which is part of the National Black Family Technology Awareness Week, is a campaign created to promote significant minority achievement in engineering, science, and technology.

The virtual event will take place on February 24. The theme this year is Shape Your Journey: The Power of Technology and it is the 25th anniversary of BNSF’s participating in this exciting event.

Register by Friday, February 23, and learn about careers in technology! Click here.