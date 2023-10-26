NBC 5 invites you to enjoy an evening with The Four Hornsmen of the Apocalypse at Stage West during the theater's First Tuesday series on Tuesday, November 7, in Fort Worth.

Since 1998, The Four Hornsmen of the Apocalypse, led by Gerry Wood, have been enchanting audiences with their incredible musical skills and hilarious banter.

They’ve played everywhere, from fancy symphonies to sketchy public restrooms, proving that no venue is too classy or too questionable for their horn-tastic performances. They’re not just entertaining; they also educate aspiring horn players, sharing their laid-back “wisdom” and giving everyone a chance to learn from the masters…of horn.

The evening will start at 6:00 p.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 each. Stage West’s season ticket holders receive a variety of discounts for the program.

For more information, visit www.stagewest.org.

Stage West Presents First Tuesday:

The Four Hornsmen Of The Apocalypse

Tuesday, November 7

6:00 p.m.

821 W Vickery Blvd

Fort Worth, Texas 76104

www.stagewest.org