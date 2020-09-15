Register Today For The “21-Day Challenge @ Work”

Get your snacking back on track, just in time for the holidays.

Whether you are in the office or working remotely from home, NBC 5 and Medical City Healthcare want to help you make healthier snack choices. We invite you and your company to join the Snacking for Success 21-Day Challenge @Work, which takes place November 2 through 22. The deadline for companies to register is Friday, October 23.

The challenge encourages participants to eat a healthful snack that includes a serving of fruit or vegetables for 21 consecutive days. Challengers can discover hundreds of delicious, easy recipes created by North Texas high school culinary students in the online recipe book or our easy online Healthy Snack Finder.

The Snacking for Success 21-Day Challenge @Work coincides with the “kids teaching kids 21-Day Challenge” involving more than 300,000 elementary school students across 15 North Texas school districts. Last year’s @Work challenge reached more than 4,600 employees from 29 organizations.

Challengers will receive the following helpful items at no cost:

Online recipe books

Instructional video guiding participants through the program

Weekly bonus content from Medical City Children’s Hospital dietitians

Summary of program results and its effects on employee performance

To sign up, follow these easy steps:

Register your company for the 21-Day Challenge @Work by October 23: SnackingForSuccess.com/registeryourcompany

A representative for the @Work program will contact you within 24 hours

Encourage coworkers to sign up here: www.SnackingForSuccess.com/sign-up

Participate in the challenge: November 2–22

Receive a link to a brief questionnaire and complete your final assessment two weeks after the challenge ends, between December 7–14