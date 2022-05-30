Reading with You Book of the Week: ‘Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.

“Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away” by author, Meg Medina, and illustrated by Sonia Sánchez is a touching story about two girls who experience a great friendship.

In the story, Evelyn del Rey and Daniela are best friends and it is their last day together before Evelyn moves away. This heartfelt story by award winning and New York Times best-selling author Meg Medina is about friendship and change. The sadness the two girls experience due to this change in their lives is softened by an uplifting end.

This book is recommended for children 5 years old and above.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.