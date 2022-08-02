Reading Partners North Texas Looking for Volunteers

Reading Partners North Texas has been part of the North Texas educational community since 2012. The program was launched at two elementary schools in Dallas ISD. At the time, they were just serving 80 students.

The program has grown exponentially since then. There are now thousands of community volunteers in communities that are systemically disadvantaged when it comes to education. These tutors are working tirelessly in the one-on-one tutoring model to help children succeed in reading and ultimately in life with targeted personal attention.

“Volunteers should have at least one free hour at the same time every week and a desire to give back to their community and invest in a child’s future,” Jennifer Quick, community engagement officer with Reading Partners North Texas said. “No experience is needed, and we provide training and lesson materials. Tutors work with the same student each week and get to see and celebrate their progress over the course of the year.”

Volunteers are needed for the upcoming school year.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with Reading Partners North Texas since the start of our childhood literacy initiative Reading with You to provide quality book list and free resources to help students become better readers.