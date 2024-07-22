Cedar Hill welcomes visitors to new Library in A Park

The name alone Library in A Park piques interest; just like the title of a good book can make you want to read it. Genres of all kinds fill the library's collection but it may be what's outside that makes the new library in Cedar Hill a best-seller.

“We are situated in with Signature Park, which is something that the community said that they wanted to really celebrate what Cedar Hill is, which we are a city within the park. We're very beautiful. We're the highest elevation in the metroplex. And really the goal was to bring the outside in and the inside out," said Aranda Bell, the city library's service director.

"We have multiple reading decks that the community can come and sit on and enjoy. We have furniture out there that's very comfortable. You can literally sit in that rocking chair and rock for hours reading your book, having a cup of coffee," Bell said as she gave NBC5 a tour of the 42,000-square-foot building that opened two months ago.

It took two decades, two bond packages, $40 million and a lot of listening to get here.

In the end, the community got what it wanted:

Space. The new library is four times bigger than the old one.

Technology. Hot spots, laptops, and tablets are available to check out and take home.

Business Center. Use of copiers, printers, and scanners is free.

"We really reached out to the community and asked them, What are your hopes? What are your dreams? What are your aspirations for yourself, for your family, for the community? So every step of the way, we involved the community in the design process," Bell said. "So this building really is a reflection of Cedar Hill and the community

members who gave input."

Teenagers who Bell describes as a "challenging group to bring in the library," feel at home in their own Teen Room and a librarian focused on their needs.

"We actually are the only library in this region that has a teen librarian," Bell said.

The Library in A Park debuted in late April, and early numbers show it's a hit. More than 6,400 were at the grand opening. A thousand kids were at the Summer Reading kickoff in June. And, there's been a run on library cards.

"We ran out of our first 1,000 within the first week of opening," Bell said. "We have given out over 6,000 library cards.

We've had over 40,000 people come to visit the library."

Regular community events such as a circus, story time, book clubs or the July 31st talent show get families in the door with the hopes of getting everyone hooked on reading.

"Really our hope is that it will inspire their hearts. You know, once their heart is connected to the library, no matter where they go, they will want to find a library," Bell said.

"If you haven't been to the Traphene Hickman Library or the Library in A Park project as a whole, come visit us. Anyone can get a free library card. No matter where you live, we really want you to come and explore and engage.

We want to connect with you."