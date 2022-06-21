Arlington Public Library Boasts Hundreds of Summer Programs

Leaders at the Arlington Public Library want the public to know the library is much more than just books.

“We have more than 600 programs that are free to people this summer through July 31. These programs are for adults and for children,” Leslie Hinojosa with the library said.

Hundreds of programs available through their rebranded summer program, Discover Summer.

“We are really excited about Discover Summer," Hinojosa said. "It includes activities, challenges, and programs. We want people to know that the library is much more than just books. We have resources, activities for all ages and we are just hubs for innovation, literacy and empowering knowledge in the community."

They are also encouraging kids, through the Discover Summer program, to read as much as they can and win prizes.

“Every 60 minutes you read; you get a ticket," Hinojosa said. "You can then put that ticket towards a prize pack on the Beinstack reading app and we will do a raffle every month, selecting a winner. We are trying to make it to the goal of one million minutes to read and we are at 12-percent right now. We are going to get there. I really think we are."

The library is also hosting live story times at the Parks Mall all summer long with a long list of other programs and events.