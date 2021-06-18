Reading With You: Summer Edition 2021

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You this summer!

Our goal is to encourage our young students to read this summer because over the summer, children can lose almost two months of their reading and math skills. By participating in summer reading programs and activities, you can keep your children’s learning skills up to date.

This is our third year to offer the summer edition of Reading With You/Leyendo Contigo. We have excellent recommendations for children’s books from our partners at Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library. Did you know that any student in North Texas can check out a book for free from the Fort Worth Public Library? Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. We also have a list of exciting activities that students can participate in and win prizes from libraries across North Texas to keep them learning all summer long.

Check out the North Texas Summer Reading programs below to help your child stay on track!

FREE Books Available to borrow from the Fort Worth Public Library

Apply here for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard. Books are also available via curbside pickup.

Check Out Your Favorite Picture Books

North Texas Summer Reading Programs

Allen: Tails and Tales Summer Reading Club

Cool off this summer with a good book! Children can win a free book and adults can win sweet treats this summer when they register with READsquared and log reading hours.

Arlington: Discover Your Story Summer Reading Challenge

Youth, teens and adults can all discover their stories by participating in this summer’s reading bingo challenges. Complete four squares in a row on the reading logs, take it to your local public library and win your prize!

Carrollton: Summer Reading Program

Dive into a good book this summer with the Carrollton Public Library! Log your reading with READsquared to win books and other prizes like giftcards or a one-year Disney+ subscription!

Cedar Hill: Reading Colors your World Summer Reading Challenge

Color your summer and read a good book! Sign up with the READsquared app and track your pages read to win free books and prizes like a trip to the Dallas Zoo or a Kindle Fire. Check out the Cedar Hill Library's website for more fun events like Storytime in the Park!

Dallas Public Libraries: SMART Summer with Mayor Johnson

Want to win a Nintendo Switch? What about a Pacman arcade game? A bouncy house? Kids 0-18 can log their reading, win prizes and participate in summer learning events all summer long. Adults can participate too to win a Dallas Public Library tote bag.

De Soto: Mayor’s Reading Challenge

Keep reading this summer and earn a certificate and prizes! Kids 0-17 can log in with READsquared to track

Denton: READsquared Reading Program/ 1000 Books before Kindergarten

Read for five hours and win a free book! Read another 10 hours for an additional book and entry to prizes! Parents of children up to five years old are encouraged to log in and read to their children for the library’s 1000 Books before Kindergarten program. Log in with the Denton Public Library today!

Duncanville: Tails and Tales Summer Reading Club

Jump into fun and visit the library for reading logs, take home crafts, and more summer activities! Complete the reading log and win a free book, plus entry for a Kindle Fire tablet.

North Richland Hills: Tails and Tales Mayor’s Summer Reading Club

Have a roaring good time at the library! Log reading hours online or on the Beanstalk app to earn badges and compete with friends or family. Plus, check out the many virtual and in-person learning events held in June and July, including special performances like reptile and magic shows.

Weatherford: Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge

Wanna earn prizes? Well you’re in luck! Kids, teens and adults can win prizes and earn tickets for a Mega Reader’s Drawing with the Weatherford Public Library! Check out their website to register with the Beanstack app. Happy reading!

For more North Texas Summer Reading Programs, check out your local library’s website or search your city’s name and type “Summer Reading 2021.”