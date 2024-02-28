North Texas Irish Festival Celebrates Celtic Culture in Dallas' Fair Park March 1 – 3

NBC 5 and the Southwest Celtic Music Association, Inc. invite you to experience one of North Texas’ most-loved cultural festivals. The 42nd Annual North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’ Fair Park March 1st through 3rd, bringing with it all the music, dance, and family-friendly fun event steeped in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.

About the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc.

The Southwest Celtic Music Association, Inc. (SCMA), a 501(c)(3), is the producing organization for the North Texas Irish Festival. Approximately 600 volunteers will help in organization, promotion and execution of this year's festival. The first such festival was held on March 5, 1983, at the legendary Nick Farrelly’s Lounge on Oak Lawn and was billed as the First Texas Céilí. This event was so popular that it has continued every year since on the first weekend in March as the North Texas Irish Festival. Shortly after the first festival, the all-volunteer Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. was formed to promote the study, performance and preservation of traditional Celtic music, dance and culture. In 1984, the event was moved to Fair Park and its name changed to the North Texas Irish Festival. The Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit cultural corporation headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serves a five-state regional area. The organization maintains a web site at www.scmatx.org.