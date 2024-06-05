NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to Night Out at the Heard on Saturday, June 22, and Saturday, July 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in McKinney. This fun, outdoor fundraising event will offer live music, dancing, a cash bar, and food vendors and is for adults aged 21 and over. Tickets are now available to the public while supplies last.

About The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

For more information about Night Out at the Heard and for tickets, visit www.HeardMuseum.org/Night-Out.

Night Out at the Heard 2024

Saturday, June 22

Saturday, July 20

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl.

McKinney, TX 75069

www.HeardMuseum.org/Night-Out