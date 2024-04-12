North Texas nonprofits encouraged to apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are looking for exceptional nonprofits focused on making a local impact. The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant is for local nonprofits with budgets under $1 million.

"It has enabled us to send more girls to admitted college visits," Executive Director for the Foundation for the Young Women's Leadership Academy of Fort Worth Lynn Hammer said.

The Foundation for the Young Women's Leadership Academy of Forth Worth was among the recipients of the Local Impact Grants last year. Among the things the grant helps pay for; are college and university visits for students and parents, test preparation, and robotics team equipment and travel.

"Because of NBC 5, we're able to do that and provide these extra opportunities for these girls that so deserve it," Hammer said.

On Friday, the Foundation for the Young Women's Leadership Academy of Fort Worth held a fundraiser luncheon to honor the class of 2024. YWLA calls their seniors 'diamonds'.

"Today all 54 of us have done what 323 others have done before us," Class of 2024 Vice President Joely Donnell said. "We have all been accepted to a 4-year college or university!"

"I'm a first-generation college student," senior Maria Urdampilleta said. "I honestly didn't know what I was looking for in a college, but with the trips that the school has offered, I was able to see if I want a big or a small school and what areas did I like more."

"It helped me tremendously. I'm from a very low-income family, so being able to see myself in an environment where I'm at a top 20 school and I'm learning, I'm meeting new people," senior Priscilla Sowah-Klu said. "All of these things just kind of motivate me to want better things in my life, and I greatly appreciate that."

The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant is presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation in partnership with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39.