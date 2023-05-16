Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden at Heard Museum

NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to experience the opportunity to walk among the free-flying native butterflies and other pollinators May 27 through October 1. Visitors of The Heard Museum will be able to view butterflies up close while learning about their life stages and more.

The butterfly house is regularly stocked with an assortment of native butterfly species, which varies throughout the exhibit. Guests may even get to see a butterfly emerge from a chrysalis. Inside the butterfly house, nectar plants are also available to feed the adult butterflies. There are even a few host plants for caterpillars to feed on as well.

The butterfly garden, too, is filled with nectar plants and host plants that naturally attract these lovely creatures. Guests may even find a few ideas to try in home gardens, which can in turn help pollinators on a broader scale. From time to time, other species of wildlife that feed on insects or the nectar plants may also be found in the butterfly garden, including hummingbirds. This area is also a great setting for nature photography.

The Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden is included in museum general admission and is free for Heard Museum members. Learn more about this exhibit by visiting www.heardmuseum.org/butterflies.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard. Miss Heard was 80 years old when she saw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore, and preserve our priceless environment is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

