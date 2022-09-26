Kimbell Art Museum 50th Anniversary Festival

Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum presents its 50th Anniversary Family Festival and Celebration on Saturday, October 8, with a concert by singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander. NBC 5 invites you to register today to get your free ticket to join the Kimbell Art Museum at this exciting family-friendly event. 

You and your family will enjoy performances by local artists, artmaking activities, tours, and much more. Admission to the special exhibition, Murillo: From Heaven to Earth, is also free during the anniversary week, Tuesday, October 4, through Sunday, October 9.  

For more details and to register for your free ticket, Click HERE

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107 
Registration Required
Register for Free Tickets HERE (kimbellart.org/50)
Admission to Murillo: From Heaven to Earth included 10/4/22 – 10/9/22

