How to Help the Red Cross With Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey and Syria

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief efforts

A relative holds a national flag in front of the rubble of collapsed buildings, as rescue teams continue to search victims and survivors, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria earlier in the week, in Kahramanmarasm, Feb. 12, 2023.
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6 reduced towns and cities to mountains of broken concrete and twisted metal. The death toll has surpassed 35,000.

Now, volunteers with organizations in North Texas are coming together to donate supplies and money to earthquake victims.

Here's how you can help.

American Red Cross Earthquake Relief

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross, which is providing volunteers, supplies, shelter and more to areas impacted by the massive quake.

Go to the Red Cross site and click the drop-down menu to donate to Türkiye (Turkey) Earthquake.

You can help people affected by the earthquake and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters. 

Click here to support earthquake relief efforts and make a donation to the American Red Cross

The global Red Cross and Red Crescent network has been on the ground providing millions of hot meals, emergency temporary shelters, medical care, emergency supplies as well as mental and emotional support to people in need in the region.

Monetary donations help the Red Cross respond to whatever needs arise.

