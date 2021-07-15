Join NBC 5 and support the mission of Girls Inc of Tarrant County.

Girls Inc’s mission is to empower young women to be brave, bold and smart. Through Girls Inc.’s 82 chapters across North America, they are building strong women. With long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and evidence-based programming, Girls Inc. is changing girls’ lives for the better. The programs offered surround healthy living, academic enrichment and support and life skills instruction. Girls Inc. is also an advocate for legislation that supports women.

EVENTS THIS SUMMER:

Fuel Her Fire: Girls Inc. of Tarrant County is hosting a College Shower! The College Shower will honor scholarship winners with essentials to set them up for college success. There are 26 women being honored and showered with essential items like school supplies and brand-new laptops! Sponsors for these seniors have been chosen; however, you can still give you support through a monetary donation. Your donation will be divided evenly between the women for a scholarship. The event will be hosted by Girls Inc. at the Fort Worth Women’s Club from 6-8pm July 22. To donate, visit: Donate – Girls Inc. Tarrant County (girlsinctarrant.org)

PROGRAMS:

Girls Inc Tarrant County is still providing a variety of in-person and virtual events surrounding STEM education, literacy for all ages, girl empowerment, entrepreneurship, leadership skills and more. To enroll your child, fill out the application here: Program Application – Girls Inc. Tarrant County (girlsinctarrant.org).

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Volunteer! With the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer positions are limited; however, there are still ways to give your time. Some ways you can volunteer include: becoming a Field Trip Chaperone, Committee Member or Program Assistant, sharing your life story, speaking at a virtual workshop, and helping with clerical work or providing administrative support.

Donate! To give a much needed monetary donation, visit: Donate – Girls Inc. Tarrant County (girlsinctarrant.org)

For more information about Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, visit: girlsinctarrant.org

