Get rewarded and donate blood to Carter BloodCare

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Carter BloodCare would like to encourage you to give blood this summer. O-positive blood is currently the most critical blood type needed, as 39% of people in the United States have O-positive blood. Some surgeries and medical procedures are waiting to have access to necessary blood. That’s why Carter BloodCare is giving $50 worth of e-gift cards to O-positive donors now through July 31.

If you are not O-positive- you can still help! Carter BloodCare has more initiatives going for all donors:

Now through July 31, all Carter BloodCare donors will each receive a gift card for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich (North Texas-area only).

Those who donate Monday or Friday now through July 29 will earn bonus reward points to redeem for a $20 e-gift card.

Now through Aug. 31, each Carter BloodCare donor receives the navy-and-white Summer Lifesaver 2024 beach towel.

Don’t know if you’re eligible? It’s easy! Healthy adults 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weighing 110 pounds, who feel well on the day of donation are eligible! Visit HERE for more information.

Interested in donating but don’t know how? Carter BloodCare can take your donation at a local center or blood drive as soon as this week! Pick a time and donation location now by visiting CarterBloodCare.org.

Don’t wait! A one-hour donation can save three lives, including those suffering from injury or disaster, children and adults battling cancer, surgery patients, new mothers, and many more.



Did You Know?

25% of the local blood supply is collected through high school blood drives? Because of the generosity of students and teachers, patients in need can usually receive blood in a timely manner most months of the year, however, during summer months, without these donation opportunities, the local blood supply drops critically low. That's why Carter BloodCare offers special summer initiatives to help raise interest.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare’s Texas roots run deep, dating back to the organization’s origins in Fort Worth in 1951. Carter BloodCare has grown to become one of the largest blood programs in Texas, serving more than 200 medical facilities in 57 counties across North, Central and East Texas. Each year, they provide over 400,000 units of blood and blood components across Texas.