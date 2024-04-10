Get a job on the spot at the Total U.S. Army Career Fair

Are you looking for a great job?

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 would like to invite you to attend to the Total U.S. Army Career Fair on Saturday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Did you know that the Army employs more than 265,000 civilians who provide support and assistance to our troops?

This FREE recruiting event is open to anyone interested in either a civilian career or military career. Forty-five departments of the Army will be on hand to offer on-the-spot hiring opportunities for positions in a variety of career fields including, healthcare, education, accounting, music, STEM, and more. Just bring your resume with you.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Check out the employment opportunities and benefits.

CIVILIAN ARMY OPPORTUNITIES

• STEM Fields

• Digital Technology

• Construction

• Logistics

• Medical

• Security Intelligence

• Human Resources

• Education

• Contracting

• Professional Services



FULL-TIME ARMY MILITARY BENEFITS

• Up to $50,000 Signing Bonus

• Free Health Care for You and Your Dependents

• 30 Days Yearly Paid Time Off

• Full College Tuition covered with G.I. Bill

• Free Housing



PART-TIME ARMY MILITARY OPPORTUNITIES AND BENEFITS

• More than 120 Jobs to choose from

• Low Monthly Cost Health Care

• Part-Time Duty

• College Tuition Assistance

• College Loan Repayment Program

So don’t miss this great opportunity and come out to the Total U.S. Army Career Fair to be all you can be as a soldier or a civilian!

Total U.S. Army Career Fair

Saturday, April 13

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Globe Life Field

734 Stadium Dr.

Parking: Lot R and Q

Toyota Southwest Entrance

Arlington, TX

www.GoArmy.com