Join NBC 5 and Fort Worth Magazine and tour three luxury home at the Fort Worth Magazine Dream Street now – March 27. Tours of the homes built by Heritage Homes, Windmiller Custom Homes, and HGC Residential Development are located in the new Montrachet development in West Fort Worth. Touring will take place Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5:00 p.m.

Dream Street, which benefits the local charity a Wish with Wings, is in its second year. Fort Worth Magazine tripled the size of its flagship event and partnered with the area’s best builders, designers, and subcontractors. The three homes will feature some of the latest trends in home architecture, interior design, and technology.

A portion of the proceeds from tickets purchased will benefit a Wish with Wings, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening conditions. Wishes include trips to Disney World, shopping sprees, and summer-time Christmas parades. Visit a Wish with Wings for more information on the charity.

Now – March 27

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sundays

Closed Mondays – Wednesdays

Montrachet in Fort Worth

Click here for more information and tickets.