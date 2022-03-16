fort worth magazine

Fort Worth Magazine Dream Street

Now – March 27

By Izeah Cedeno, Nada J. Ruddock and Fort Worth Magazine Staff

Fort Worth Magazine Dream Street 2022
Fort Worth Magazine

Join NBC 5 and Fort Worth Magazine and tour three luxury home at the Fort Worth Magazine Dream Street now – March 27. Tours of the homes built by Heritage Homes, Windmiller Custom Homes, and HGC Residential Development are located in the new Montrachet development in West Fort Worth. Touring will take place Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5:00 p.m.

Dream Street, which benefits the local charity a Wish with Wings, is in its second year. Fort Worth Magazine tripled the size of its flagship event and partnered with the area’s best builders, designers, and subcontractors. The three homes will feature some of the latest trends in home architecture, interior design, and technology.

A portion of the proceeds from tickets purchased will benefit a Wish with Wings, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening conditions. Wishes include trips to Disney World, shopping sprees, and summer-time Christmas parades. Visit a Wish with Wings for more information on the charity.

Purchase your tickets today. Click here.

Fort Worth Magazine Dream Street
Now – March 27
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sundays
Closed Mondays – Wednesdays
Montrachet in Fort Worth
Click here for more information and tickets.

