Churches Distributing Free Food This Week in South Oak Cliff

Two churches in South Dallas are partnering with local nonprofit Hunger Busters to donate free food this week.

Friendship-West Baptist Church, located at 2020 W. Wheatland Road, will distribute boxes of food to drive-through or walk-up visitors from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, or until supplies last. Antioch Baptist Church, located at 7550 S. Hampton Road, will distribute food Saturday at 10 a.m.

