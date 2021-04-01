DallasNews.com

Churches Distributing Free Food This Week in South Oak Cliff

Friendship-West Baptist Church will host the first giveaway Thursday on Wheatland Road

By Destine Gibson - The Dallas Morning News

NBC Connecticut

Two churches in South Dallas are partnering with local nonprofit Hunger Busters to donate free food this week.

Friendship-West Baptist Church, located at 2020 W. Wheatland Road, will distribute boxes of food to drive-through or walk-up visitors from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, or until supplies last. Antioch Baptist Church, located at 7550 S. Hampton Road, will distribute food Saturday at 10 a.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasOak Cliff
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us