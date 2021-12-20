Denton Black Film Festival 2022

Be captivated! Be entertained and be inspired at the Denton Black Film Festival! This year’s festival offers in-person and virtual experiences.

Attend the 5-day showcase of film, visual art, music, spoken word, dance, comedy, food, fashion and more in-person at 12 downtown Denton venues January 26 – 30 or attend virtually, January 2 – February 6.

Festival Line Up:

• Film – 100+ films, narratives, and shorts

• Art – Ciara Bryant

• Music – featured performer, Mononeon, Hip Hop & Rap, Gospel Meets Jazz

• Receptions, Networking & Meet Ups

• Spoken Word – Nationally recognized performers hosted by Verb Culture

• Comedy – Variety of comedians hosted by Mary Boyce (Tom Joyner Show)

• Dance – Screen Dance

• Original Music Competition – Various artist videos

• Social Justice – Workshops & panels

• Tech Expo – Technology Expo around AI, VR, AR, and more

Registration and ticket sales are open now! Click HERE to purchase your all access passes and tickets.

About The Denton Black Film Festival

The Denton Black Film Festival is an annual event that showcases the stories of the Black community – its traditions, ideas and experiences – through the art of storytelling. Each festival, held annually in January and presented by the 501 (c) 3 non-profit Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, features African American cinema, music, art, spoken word, comedy and more. It is their way of bringing the Black experience to life.

Denton Black Film Festival

January 26 -30 (In-person showcase downtown Denton)

January 2 – February 6 (Virtual showcase)

For a complete schedule, access passes and tickets: www.dentonbff.com