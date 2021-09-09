DBDT: Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders 2021

Embark on a mysterious and majestic performance through history! Join NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance for their 45th Anniversary Season and the DBDT: Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders.

The performance will take place at the W.E. Scott Theatre in Fort Worth, on September 25th at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing protocol. To purchase your ticket, visit www.attpac.org.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The DBDT: Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders will feature special guests from the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM & Visual Performing Arts’ Dance Ensemble. Through their performance, Ensemble Director, Christen Reyes captures the beauty and vitality of the next generation of dancers.

DBDT: Encore! is under the artistic direction of Nycole Ray. Throughout DBDT: Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders, two of Ms. Ray’s choreographed pieces will be illustrated. In Opaque, a mysterious and majestic art piece, dancers will appear to levitate across the stage. In Nineteenth, the dancers will pay homage to women who engaged in a historical tug-of-war for power to pursue the right to vote and gain equality.

The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation is supporting the careers of female choreographers for DBDT’s 45th anniversary season. While the Dallas Black Dance Theatre is celebrating their anniversary, DBDT: Encore! is commemorating 22 successful seasons. In 2000, Ann Williams founded the DBDT: Encore! as a way to satisfy the demand for dance in Dallas and to serve the local community. DBDT: Encore! is the professional training company for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and consists of classically trained and highly skilled dancers from around the nation.

Covid-19 Safety Protocol

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is limiting seating capacity to allow for social distancing in all performance venues. Block seating will allow six feet between each set of two or four seats. Tickets must be purchased in blocks of two or four to attend the performance.

About the Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company that engages the cross-cultural community through contemporary modern dance presented from the African American experience.

As a result of Covic-19 closures, the Dallas Black Dance Theater’s 44th season was held virtually. Many of their stage performances were reimagined on film across the Dallas landscape. During the summer of 2020, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre created a new business model which developed performances through a virtual paid-only experience for their entire season. The Dallas Black Dance Theatre became the first professional dance company in the world to do so.

As Dallas’ oldest and largest professional dance company, Dallas Black Dance Theatre ranks as the 10th largest minority arts organization in America and the fourth largest black dance company in the nation.

The mission of Dallas Black Dance Theatre is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at its highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. The virtuosic dancers of Dallas Black Dance Theatre have mesmerized 5 million arts patrons across 16 countries, including two Olympic Cultural events.

DBDT: Encore! features 10 artists of rising excellence from across the nation who support Dallas Black Dance Theatre's growing local and regional educational outreach. 2.7 million students, grades K-12, have experienced the dance company's performances and educational outreach programs.

For more information about the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit www.dbdt.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DBDT:Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders.