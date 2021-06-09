Heard Museum

Date Night at the Heard 2021

Saturday, June 19

Crowd of people at Date Night at the Heard Museum
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to Date Night at the Heard on Saturday, June 19, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a fun, outdoor with live music from the Blandelles, dancing, a cash bar featuring Tupps Brewery, and food trucks. NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of Date Night at the Heard.

The event will be for guests ages 21 and over. Tickets are now available to the public (while supplies last) for $15 per person benefiting the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary. Additional information and tickets are available at www.heardmuseum.org/datenight.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation.

For more information, visit heardmuseum.org.

1 Nature Place
McKinney, TX 75069
www.heardmuseum.org/datenight

