DART Stuff a Bus 2020

NBC 5 invites you to join forces with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to help children, families and senior citizens in need at their Stuff A Bus Event.

Stuff a Bus is an annual event benefiting area children, seniors and families in need. Every holiday season, DART parks one of their yellow buses at SMU/Mockingbird Station and asks the public to help them stuff it with donations.

Stop by on Friday, December 4, between 8am and 3pm, and bring a new and unwrapped toy, canned food, blankets and/or adult socks. The station is just a quarter mile east of Central Expressway on Mockingbird Lane.

New this year for your health and safety, DART will be observing COVID-19 prevention guidelines by collecting all donations curbside, so you don’t have to get out of your car.

So, join NBC 5 at the DART Stuff a Bus event on December 4.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor.

DART Stuff a Bus

Friday, December 4

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

SMU/Mockingbird DART Station

For more information, visit https://dartdaily.dart.org/.