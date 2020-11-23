DART Stuff a Bus 2020

NBC 5 invites you to join forces with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to help children, families and senior citizens in need at their Stuff A Bus Event.
Stuff a Bus is an annual event benefiting area children, seniors and families in need. Every holiday season, DART parks one of their yellow buses at SMU/Mockingbird Station and asks the public to help them stuff it with donations.
Stop by on Friday, December 4, between 8am and 3pm, and bring a new and unwrapped toy, canned food, blankets and/or adult socks. The station is just a quarter mile east of Central Expressway on Mockingbird Lane.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
New this year for your health and safety, DART will be observing COVID-19 prevention guidelines by collecting all donations curbside, so you don’t have to get out of your car.
So, join NBC 5 at the DART Stuff a Bus event on December 4.
NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor.
DART Stuff a Bus
Friday, December 4
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
SMU/Mockingbird DART Station
For more information, visit https://dartdaily.dart.org/.